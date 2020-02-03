Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a price target on the stock.

NYSE:CHMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 5,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,719. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.47. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 40,431 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level