Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.51

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 30996071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHK. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Ryan acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 928,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,968.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Insiders purchased 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,008,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 366.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,333,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 116.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,265 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,555,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,000,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks