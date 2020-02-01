Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.41

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and traded as low as $10.00. Chesswood Group shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 23,823 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.87, a current ratio of 54.89 and a quick ratio of 53.87.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$31.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.50 million. Research analysts predict that Chesswood Group Ltd will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.29%.

Chesswood Group Company Profile (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?