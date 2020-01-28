Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.85 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post sales of $39.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.11 billion and the lowest is $38.59 billion. Chevron reported sales of $42.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $150.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.75 billion to $151.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $154.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.40 billion to $164.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.12. 5,771,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,086,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron has a twelve month low of $109.98 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 69,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 145,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

