CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Trading Up 11.6%

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s stock price was up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 6,210,443 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 2,243,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.27.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 229.50% and a negative net margin of 317.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CHF Solutions Inc will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHF Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.69% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

