Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Short Interest Update

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at $336,875.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 20.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 461.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chiasma in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 35.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CHMA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chiasma from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,652. Chiasma has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index