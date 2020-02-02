Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given $19.40 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $19.40 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSSE shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSSE traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.05). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

