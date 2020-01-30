Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Down to $3.79

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.79. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 1,231,995 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 253,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth $908,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?