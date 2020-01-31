Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.10, approximately 69,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,006,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

CHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

The firm has a market cap of $473.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,364.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 267,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 833.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,064,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 950,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index