Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Childrens Place in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.99. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $63.17 on Thursday. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $961.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.69 per share, with a total value of $576,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 128.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 22.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

