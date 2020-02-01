Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place to $106.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 593,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Childrens Place has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $898.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Childrens Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Childrens Place by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Childrens Place by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Childrens Place by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

