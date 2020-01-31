CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.44

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 372404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 812,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after buying an additional 406,195 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 123.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 353,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 195,715 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

