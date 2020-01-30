Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 777,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 4,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,664. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 1,162.96%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,523 shares in the company, valued at $213,891.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,088.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 160,000 shares of company stock worth $259,600. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 82.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chimerix by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 23.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 642,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 120,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

