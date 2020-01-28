China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the December 31st total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CCCL remained flat at $$0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 163,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,987. China Ceramics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

About China Ceramics

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread