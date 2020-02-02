China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DL. Zacks Investment Research cut China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised China Distance Education from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of China Distance Education stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. China Distance Education has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $268.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that China Distance Education will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Distance Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of China Distance Education worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

