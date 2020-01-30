China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -5.00

News headlines about China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H’s ranking:

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.57.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?