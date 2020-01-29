China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.20

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

