China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LFC. Citigroup raised China Life Insurance from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.90 to $20.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CLSA raised China Life Insurance from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.65.

LFC stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.53. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.78 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, research analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 71,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

