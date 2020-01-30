CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.82 and last traded at $53.82, approximately 1,613 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.

CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the cement, lightweight building material, glass fiber, composite material, and engineering service businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others.

