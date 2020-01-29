China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.82

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.82 and last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 1963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.16.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.68 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Equities research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: Risk Tolerance