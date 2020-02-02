CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.80

CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 2100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94.

About CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

