China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

