China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CHA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. China Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHA. Citigroup upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of China Telecom by 400.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of China Telecom by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of China Telecom by 22.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of China Telecom by 48.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

