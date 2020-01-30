China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

China Tower Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 482,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 606% from the average daily volume of 68,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHWRF shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of China Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

About China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF)

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers towers, and shelters or cabinets; and ancillary equipment to telecommunication services providers for installation of their telecommunications equipment.

