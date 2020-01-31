China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 52,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,904. The company has a market capitalization of $525.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.80. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $467.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.31 million. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 22.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that China Yuchai International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

