ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CCIH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.88. ChinaCache International shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

About ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH)

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications.

See Also: What is a Tariff?