Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CMG opened at $866.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $853.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $814.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $519.09 and a 1 year high of $888.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $831.71.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?