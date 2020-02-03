Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives C$14.28 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 423,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,936. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

