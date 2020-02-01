Christian Klemt Sells 11,975 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CAO Christian Klemt sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $736,103.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,847.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

QURE opened at $57.56 on Friday. Uniqure NV has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.85.

QURE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

