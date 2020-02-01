Christopher Paige Sells 10,000 Shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AVRO opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $688.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.76. Avrobio Inc has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Avrobio Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Avrobio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Avrobio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avrobio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Avrobio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

