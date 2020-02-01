Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.97

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.33. Chromadex shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 5,987 shares changing hands.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chromadex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 137.97%. The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chromadex Corp will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Company insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chromadex by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chromadex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chromadex by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 298,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chromadex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chromadex in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

