Chrysalis VCT (LON:CYS) Shares Down 4.4%

Chrysalis VCT plc. (LON:CYS) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.72), approximately 10,565 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 3,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.75).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and a PE ratio of 109.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.88%. Chrysalis VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Chrysalis VCT (LON:CYS)

Chrysalis VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializing in expansion acquisitions, management buyout, and turnaround investments. The fund primarily invests in small and medium sized companies across a variety of sectors and does not prefer to invest in startups and early stage high tech and pharmaceutical businesses.

