Chubb (CB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CB opened at $151.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $162.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total value of $2,366,665.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

