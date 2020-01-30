Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $9.89 Per Share

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.40. William Blair has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $150.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.03. Chubb has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Chubb by 688.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after buying an additional 583,559 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 58,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

