Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Church & Dwight to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.81.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average of $73.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 22.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $2,321,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com