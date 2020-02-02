Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Bank of America dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

