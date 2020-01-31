Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $72.81 Average PT from Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.81.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Church & Dwight to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

