Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.64-2.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.5% to $4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.62 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.69 EPS.

CHD stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.22. 3,679,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,450. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Church & Dwight to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.81.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?