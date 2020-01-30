Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Lifted to “Buy” at Oppenheimer

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.76. 155,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,556. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

