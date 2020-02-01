Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.64-2.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.641-4.641 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.62 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.64-2.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.81.

NYSE CHD traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,450. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

