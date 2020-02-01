Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.5% to $1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.69 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.81.

NYSE CHD traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,450. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

