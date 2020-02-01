Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.73-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.113-1.113 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.69 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Bank of America reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.81.

NYSE CHD traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. 3,679,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,450. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

