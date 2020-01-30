CIBC Boosts Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$2.50

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$2.20 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$3.10 to C$3.15 in a report on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.43.

In related news, insider Pierre Lassonde purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$449,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,013,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,952,251.40.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

