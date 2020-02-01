CIBC Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$127.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on X. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities downgraded TMX Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$121.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TMX Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$121.67.

TSE:X traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$122.45. The company had a trading volume of 87,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,798. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$78.61 and a 1-year high of C$123.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 25.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$114.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$111.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.50 million. On average, analysts expect that TMX Group will post 5.9199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

