CIBC Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$27.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on H. CSFB lowered Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.77.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$26.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$20.02 and a twelve month high of C$27.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion and a PE ratio of -116.45.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

