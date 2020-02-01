CIBC Reiterates Hold Rating for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

CIBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Methanex stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.45. 1,265,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?