Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDTX shares. ValuEngine cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,681. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.32. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 214,010 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

