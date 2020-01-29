Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

