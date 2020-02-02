Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CDTX. WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 541,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $104.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.32. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 214,010 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

