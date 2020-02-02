Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $70,856.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $70,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $41,720.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $37,730.00.

CIEN stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Ciena by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 808.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ciena by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 82,339 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

